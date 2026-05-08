Backstage Report On Expectations For John Cena's WWE Backlash Announcement

John Cena recently announced that he will be present at the Backlash PLE, and a new report has revealed the potential role of the recently-retired WWE star.

Cena recently revealed in a video on social media that he will be at Backlash on May 9 in Tampa, Florida, where he will make a "major announcement" that will "shock the very foundation of WWE." Many have been scratching their heads as to what this announcement could be, and if "Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select" are to be believed, the announcement is related to the launch of Club WWE. The report claims that Cena's addition to the program will elevate it, as there are reportedly "high expectations" for it.

Club WWE was announced by WWE in April as an insider membership program where members can get early access to tickets for WWE events and the WWE Shop, as well as access to a points-based rewards system, among other perks.

Some, like Bully Ray, had predicted that Cena's return to WWE programming after his hosting duties at WrestleMania 42, was to perhaps announce the venue of WrestleMania 44, which Nick Khan recently teased would be something big. Cena's new contract, reports indicate, has him signed on for a specific number of appearances, which is why fans are going to get to see him so soon after his appearance at "The Show of Shows."