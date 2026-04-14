WWE Announces 'Insider Membership Program' Club WWE: Exclusive Access, Rewards

It has not been the easiest time between WWE and its fanbase this WrestleMania season, with the promotion having some issues getting fans into the building for both nights of their big event, as well as some consumer unrest regarding certain WrestleMania storylines. But that doesn't mean WWE has given up on trying to make their customers satisfied, and they have now launched a new initiative that will allow fans several unique opportunities for future WWE rewards.

In a Tuesday morning press release, WWE announced the launch of Club WWE. Despite the suggestion of its name, this is not a WWE themed night club or a relaunch of WWF New York from decades ago, but in fact an insider membership program that will allow WWE fans that is "designed to bring fans closer to WWE than ever before through exclusive access, rewards and experiences."

"Our fans are the heartbeat of WWE, and everything we do begins with them," WWE legend John Cena said in a statement. "Club WWE is about bringing that connection to life in a bigger way, through exclusive access, unique experiences and a true sense of community. It's a premium destination built to reward passion and give our most dedicated fans a meaningful way to engage with WWE all year round."

Fans will be required to pay a fee for Club WWE membership, though the cost wasn't revealed in the press release. Among the benefits available to Club members are "exclusive 24-hour ticket presale access to all WWE events around the world," "a Members-only WWE Shop featuring exclusive collections and early access," Bonus WWE content, a members-only community forum, "a Points-based rewards system allowing fans to earn credits to redeem and a Premium Welcome Pack for Founding Members."

WWE promised more details regarding Club WWE will be made available in the coming weeks, including additional benefits and launch timings. A waitlist site has already been set up for those who wish to join the program.