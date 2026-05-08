Bully Ray Lays Out Options For John Cena's WWE Backlash 2026 Announcement

17-time world champion John Cena has promised to share a "history-making" announcement at WWE Backlash on Saturday. Whether the news will actually live up to Cena's hype, however, has been up for debate amongst fans and pundits.

This includes WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, who laid out some possibilities regarding the subject while co-hosting "Busted Open Radio." "I think a WrestleMania announcement is fair," he said. "I think much like The Rock announced where WrestleMania was going to be, I think Cena coming out and saying WrestleMania after Saudi is in Nashville, maybe New Orleans, or whatever city they decided to go with. I think that's a fair announcement. What else would be history-making news? Announcing the next site for WrestleMania, would you use the term 'history-making news?' Well, for the first time in history, WrestleMania is coming to Nashville. There's how you play with those words."

When closer assessing Cena's statement, Ray and co-host Dave LaGreca took note of his verbiage, which indicated that the upcoming news would entail an experience for both fans and WWE Superstars. LaGreca then pointed to Club WWE, an insider membership program which has Cena positioned as the face of its various advertisements. Ray, on the other hand, joked that the experience could involve fans paying to wrestle one of the company's in-ring performers on "WWE Raw."

Another legitimate option raised by Ray revolves around a physical WWE Hall of Fame being built. "Because it's just going to take three years to be built, maybe. 'We're breaking ground on the WWE Hall of Fame,'" he said

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.