Bully Ray Lays Out Options For John Cena's WWE Backlash 2026 Announcement
17-time world champion John Cena has promised to share a "history-making" announcement at WWE Backlash on Saturday. Whether the news will actually live up to Cena's hype, however, has been up for debate amongst fans and pundits.
This includes WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, who laid out some possibilities regarding the subject while co-hosting "Busted Open Radio." "I think a WrestleMania announcement is fair," he said. "I think much like The Rock announced where WrestleMania was going to be, I think Cena coming out and saying WrestleMania after Saudi is in Nashville, maybe New Orleans, or whatever city they decided to go with. I think that's a fair announcement. What else would be history-making news? Announcing the next site for WrestleMania, would you use the term 'history-making news?' Well, for the first time in history, WrestleMania is coming to Nashville. There's how you play with those words."
When closer assessing Cena's statement, Ray and co-host Dave LaGreca took note of his verbiage, which indicated that the upcoming news would entail an experience for both fans and WWE Superstars. LaGreca then pointed to Club WWE, an insider membership program which has Cena positioned as the face of its various advertisements. Ray, on the other hand, joked that the experience could involve fans paying to wrestle one of the company's in-ring performers on "WWE Raw."
Another legitimate option raised by Ray revolves around a physical WWE Hall of Fame being built. "Because it's just going to take three years to be built, maybe. 'We're breaking ground on the WWE Hall of Fame,'" he said
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.
Opinion: Dave LaGreca Is Right, Club WWE Is Incoming
Given the wording of Cena's initial statement on the matter, I must agree with "Busted Open Radio's" Dave LaGreca: Club WWE is coming, with Backlash 2026 marking its official launch. Whether we'll actually like it, however, depends on the price tag attached to the yearly membership fee.
Per the company, a membership to Club WWE will unlock a number of benefits, including 24-hour ticket presale access to all events, select Superstar meet and greet opportunities, bonus WWE content, and access to exclusive WWE Shop collections. Members-only community forums and a rewards system have also been also highlighted. Even more is expected to be revealed, and considering Cena's status as the commercial face of Club WWE, it seems fitting that he'd make the break down its full details at a premium live event like Backlash.
With that being said, I wouldn't describe the kick-off of Club WWE as "history-making" or something that would "shock the very foundation of WWE." Yes, it could be a cool "experience" for both WWE stars and fans, but could it really shake the landscape that much? I don't think so.
That's why I hope we're wrong and Cena's announcement is something entirely different. A physical Hall of Fame isn't a bad idea. That's an attraction that many would legitimately pay to see and immerse themselves in. Club WWE, on the other hand, would be an underwhelming result from such big hype.