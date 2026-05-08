Dakota Kai Says 2025 WWE Release Was 'More Of A Shock' Compared To Previous Exit
Before she was released from WWE in May 2025, Dakota Kai spent three years with one of the most dominant women's faction's in the company when she joined Damage CTRL alongside Bayley and IYO SKY at SummerSlam 2022. However, following her departure from the group, Kai enjoyed a short-lived singles run before getting released from WWE after her involvement in the Women's Intercontinental Title tournament to crown its inaugural champion. After having been out of the spotlight for a year, Kai has revealed that she was surprised by her WWE release on "Insight," and how it compared to the first time she was let go from the promotion months before her return at SummerSlam.
"In 2022, I got resigned with the company within the three months. So that was, I don't know that felt different. With this one here, it almost felt like, especially with the IC championship tournament, it felt like we were doing like 'Oh, I'm getting more opportunities.' So, it was more of a shock, I guess. But, that's kind of why I needed to take the step back just for me and emotionally and things like that."
Dakota Kai reveals how she was released from WWE in 2025
Kai continued by sharing how she was informed about her release, but was adamant about her gratitude towards the company, explaining that she didn't think her dream of becoming a WWE star was possible.
"A phone call. Yeah, they usually do it like that and then not long after it will be online and things like that. So I had to like take a step back from social media just cause it is a lot. Losing a job in any sense is rough, but I never ever thought I would make it to WWE anyway. I think for me the whole experience was just like a pleasant surprise and even then coming back in 2022 ... I was just very grateful to be there cause I never saw myself in that position at all ever."
Kai also didn't rule out the possibility of returning to WWE, saying that she's not interested in burning bridges with the company but wants to prioritize what is best for her career first. This past March, Kai returned to professional wrestling under the name Charlie, where she's had matches with Kris Statlander and Shotzi Blackheart on the indie scene.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.