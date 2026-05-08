Dakota Kai Says 2025 WWE Release Was 'More Of A Shock' Compared To Previous Exit

Kai continued by sharing how she was informed about her release, but was adamant about her gratitude towards the company, explaining that she didn't think her dream of becoming a WWE star was possible.

"A phone call. Yeah, they usually do it like that and then not long after it will be online and things like that. So I had to like take a step back from social media just cause it is a lot. Losing a job in any sense is rough, but I never ever thought I would make it to WWE anyway. I think for me the whole experience was just like a pleasant surprise and even then coming back in 2022 ... I was just very grateful to be there cause I never saw myself in that position at all ever."

Kai also didn't rule out the possibility of returning to WWE, saying that she's not interested in burning bridges with the company but wants to prioritize what is best for her career first. This past March, Kai returned to professional wrestling under the name Charlie, where she's had matches with Kris Statlander and Shotzi Blackheart on the indie scene.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.