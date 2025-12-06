Former WWE Star Dakota Kai Announced For In-Ring Return Against AEW Champ

Former WWE star Dakota Kai is advertised to face AEW's Kris Statlander next year.

Kai, who was let go by WWE in May, will face off against Statlander in the Pro-Wrestling: EVE promotion, which was announced by Will Ospreay, who is a part of the British women's promotion's creative team. The match between Kai — who will go by the ring name Charlie — and Statlander will be held at Wrestle Queendom 8 on March 8, 2026, at the O2 in London, England. The clash between the two will be for the EVE International Championship, which Statlander currently holds. Kai hasn't signed with or wrestled for any other promotion since being let go earlier this year, despite reports that she could end up in AEW.

The match will be the first time that Kai and Statlander will face off. The former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion had two stints with WWE, and she hasn't wrestled in a non-WWE brand since 2017, which last came in PROGRESS.

Statlander, meanwhile, has so far defended the EVE International Championship on two occasions since winning it from Anita Vaughan in July — first against Nina Samuels in September, and in a four-way against Vaughan, Alex Windsor, and Yuu in November. Apart from the EVE International Championship, the AEW star is also the current holder of the AEW Women's World Championship.