AEW's Will Ospreay Reportedly Working On Production, Creative Teams For Popular Indie

AEW star Will Ospreay has a new gig in pro wrestling aside from dazzling audiences with his in-ring skills, as he is also contributing behind the scenes at an indie promotion.

As per "Fightful Select," Ospreay is a backstage producer and part of the creative team for the British women's wrestling promotion, Pro-Wrestling: EVE, and has been working with the promotion for a while. The report claims that he has been a producer for the promotion since April last year, while he has also assisted the creative team since October. The English star, as per the report, played a part in crafting the Team RevPro vs. Cut Throat Collective at last year's RevPro 12th Anniversary Show. The promotion's owner Dann Read recently told "Fightul" that he is pleased with the AEW star's contributions to the promotion.

Ospreay made a recent appearance at one of the promotion's shows, Pro Wrestling Eve Multiverse Rumble, where he landed a Pedigree on Anita Vaughan. The report noted that the star's girlfriend Alex Windsor is a part of the promotion. Ospreay, notably, is still based in the UK and travels to the US every week for AEW shows, citing his desire to stay close to his partner and their child as the reason for remaining in his home country.

Back in AEW, the former AEW International Champion will team with his old foe Kenny Omega at the next AEW pay-per-view, Grand Slam Australia, where the duo will take on The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. The show will take place in Brisbane, Australia on February 15, 2025.