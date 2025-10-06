Dave Meltzer Says Former WWE Star Could Debut In AEW This Week

"WWE NXT" and "AEW Dynamite" are set to go head-to-head on October 7 as AEW is hosting the annual "Title Tuesday" edition of "Dynamite," while the stars of "NXT" will also be taking on the TNA Wrestling roster on the "Showdown" special. To build excitement, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will be defending her title against a mystery opponent who is reportedly from Florida, and thanks to the fact that she lives in the "Sunshine State," Dave Meltzer speculated on "Wrestling Observer Radio" that former WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler could be Mone's challenger.

"She's from South Dakota, she does live in Florida, she would make sense in the spot in the sense of she's just starting her indies. Her non-compete has just ended, I figured that there would be a chance that Tony [Khan] would sign her. Mercedes would probably want to work with her...that's not the worst guess I've heard. I've heard a bunch of guesses where I throw them out and say 'there's no way.' This one at least actually makes sense if that's the way you want to debut her, do it like that. So I don't know, but Shayna has been working some indies and everything of late."

Baszler did feature on the recent "Homecoming" edition of "NXT" on September 16, and that people within WWE are hoping Baszler stays with the company in a producer or coaching role. However, Baszler has been confirmed to appear for the MTW promotion in Germany, and House of Glory in New York this November, meaning that a permanent backstage role in WWE is seemingly out of the question. Other names who have been thrown around for potential opponents for "The CEO" are fellow former WWE Superstar Dakota Kai, whose non-compete clause expired in August, and Izzy Moreno, the former superfan of Bayley who Mone tormented during her time in "NXT" back in 2015.

