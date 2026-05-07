Report: Raja Jackson Reaches Plea Deal After Alleged In-Ring Assault

It has nearly been a year since the wrestling world was rocked by a scandal involving Raja Jackson, the son of UFC legend Quentin "Rampage" Jackson. Appearing at an August Knokx Pro Wrestling event, Jackson would participate in what was supposed to be an angle, but instead turned into a legit incident where Jackson attacked wrestler Syko Stu, landing several unprotected punches to Stu's head. The incident led to Stu suffering severe facial injuries and Jackson being arrested a month later on felony charges of battery with serious bodily injury.

Despite that, Jackson's case will not be going to trial. The New York Post reports that Jackson and prosecutors reached a plea agreement on Wednesday, effectively closing out the case. According to a source within the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office, Jackson is said to have pleaded no contest on charges during a preliminary hearing. As part of the deal, Jackson admitted in court to allegations of engaging in violent content and personal infliction of bodily harm.

With the deal struck, Jackson will now have to be sentenced; no formal date was given, but it's believed his sentencing will occur in late June. While its impossible to know what Jackson's sentence will ultimately be, sources believe that Jackson will receive a sentence of 90 days in Los Angeles County jail, two years of formal probation, and will be forced to pay Stu over $81K in restitution.

At this time, Stu himself has not commented on Jackson's plea deal or rumored sentence. The SoCal wrestling veteran made his first public appearance since the fight last month, appearing at Knokx Pro's autograph signing in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend, with Stu taking pictures and signing autographs with fans, as well as giving details regarding the incident with Jackson.