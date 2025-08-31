Syko Stu 'In Good Spirits' As Recovery From Raja Jackson Incident Begins

Stuart "Syko Stu" is home after being released from the hospital, following last Saturday's attack at the hands of Raja Jackson at KnokX Pro Wrestling.

Stu was hospitalized after Jackson entered the ring for a pre-planned spot, slamming him to the canvas and following up with over 20 unprotected punches to the unconscious wrestler's face. LAPD has confirmed its investigating the matter, after officers responded to calls of an attempted murder and filed a felony battery report. Its unknown if any arrest has been made, and LAPD has yet to comment on the matter further.

In a new Facebook post, Stu and his wife confirmed that he had been released from the hospital and that he is now at home resting. They said that he sustained a serious head injury and was unconscious upon arrival at the ER following the attack, specifically suffering trauma to the upper and lower jaws, upper lip laceration, and a maxilla bone fracture resulting in the loss of several teeth.

"[Stu] has a long road to recovery ahead, but he remains in good spirits despite everything he has been through," the post continued to read. "We are deeply grateful for all the love and support we've received during this time. Thank you to everyone that has contributed in any way... Your kindness means more than words can express. From the bottom of my heart, thank you."

Stu's family started a GoFundMe campaign to cover the expenses of recovery and loss of earnings. After donations from the likes of Chris Jericho, Mr. Beast, and Kristaps Porzingis, the campaign has raised, at the time of writing, $213,747. KnokX Pro wrestling has also seen itself stripped of its WWE ID designation, and it emerged that they had supposedly made efforts to tamper with police investigations into the matter.