Raja Jackson Arrested, Charged With Felony Following Attack On Indie Wrestler Syko Stu

Raja Jackson has been arrested following his incredible attack on indie wrestler Syko Stu.

"TMZ" reported that Jackson was taken into custody on Thursday morning and charged with a felony. The report also noted that the MMA fighter, who is the son of former UFC star Rampage Jackson, has a bond set at $50,000.

The 25-year-old MMA fighter had attacked Syko Stu at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event in August, which resulted in Stu being taken to the hospital, where he was later discharged. After the vicious attack on Stu, police were called in to the venue, but Jackson had left the scene by then. KnokX Pro Wrestling, reportedly, was not cooperative with the police and had asked its staff not to cooperate with the investigation regarding the violent incident.

A number of pro wrestling legends and Hall of Famers criticized Raja Jackson and the manner in which he attacked Stu, including the likes of Jim Ross, Ric Flair, and Jeff Jarrett, to name a few. But Raja's father, Rampage, has shown no remorse, defending his son at first and later asking authorities to investigate others at the venue, including Syko Stu, who was the victim of the vicious assault. The incident has clearly impacted KnokX Pro Wrestling, whose affiliation with WWE's ID program was canceled, although WWE legend Kevin Nash believes the promotion ultimately got what it wanted from the shocking episode.