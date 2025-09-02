WWE HOFer Kevin Nash Says Knokx Pro Got 'Exactly' What It Wanted From Raja Jackson

A week has now passed since the shocking incident involving Raja Jackson and Syko Stu at a KnokX Pro wrestling event, which saw Jackson brutally attack Stu for real during what was supposed to be an angle. The incident resulted in KnokX losing their WWE ID deal and numerous takes, most of them condemning Jackson and the incident while some, like Mark Henry and Rob Van Dam, were a bit more sympathetic.

Sympathy was not something Kevin Nash had over the whole ordeal. Discussing it on the latest "Kliq This," Nash didn't hide his contempt, referring to Jackson, and the wrestlers that allowed Jackson to be backstage, as marks, and that because they were, this incident was allowed to happen.

"I was one of the last ones that was lucky enough that the marks were in the crowd, and they weren't in the locker room," Nash said. "Like, you couldn't buy yourself a spot...He was a mark because he was a mark for the guy's dad. There was no reason to be a mark for this guy. He's 0-1. So he's a mark for Rampage. He's a mark. He's working an indie thing. These guys have been working indies for 20 years. They haven't broken in yet. If you don't make it in 3 to 5, you're never going to. It's like...somebody had to have given the 'Okay' to bring a mark to the f*****g [locker room]."

As a result of letting Jackson into the locker room and doing an angle, even though he was untrained, Nash believes that KnokX Pro got exactly what was coming to them, and that they were inviting a situation like this to occur.

"They got exactly what they wanted," Nash said. "They got exactly what they wanted. Something did happen."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription