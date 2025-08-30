Dave Meltzer Breaks Down Incident At Knokx Pro Show Involving Raja Jackson, Syko Stu

Today marks one week since the most notorious incident in modern day pro wrestling history, when independent wrestlers Raja Jackson formulated an unscripted assault on Syko Stu, leaving Stu unresponsive. Dave Meltzer, who has covered his fair share of unfortunate tales woven within this industry, recapped the events that transpired at this independent show through Knokx Pro Wrestling this past weekend.

For those who haven't read through the endless breaking news bulletins that have been showcased since this attack, here is the recap, with additional new notes from this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter: Last Saturday, Knokx Pro Wrestling, an independent school and promotion run by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi (who was not at the show), held an event that was live streamed on KICK. Stu, who was supposed to be involved in a three-way contest, was brutally ambushed by Jackson. Stu took a stiff slam that left him unresponsive. Rather than stop there, Jackson connected 22 punches in less than 13 seconds, according to Meltzer's notes. The LAPD are investigating this matter. A felony battery report was made and completed earlier this past week, but no arrests have been made as of this report.

So how did this series of unfortunate events transpire? According to Meltzer, it began backstage, with Stu hitting Jackson with a beer can. Apparently, Stu saw cameras were rolling and came up with an idea on a scripted angle he thought might entice a future showdown. Jackson, who was upset by the unprovoked hit, at first, did not accept Stu's apology, but after a more thorough discussion once Jackson was calmed down, the apology was accepted, or so everyone thought backstage.

To make matters worse, TJ Mana, who works with the promotion, told Jackson that they were doing an angle on this beer can incident, and that he could go and get his receipt. Jackson thought that perhaps going down to the ring and throwing punches at Stu until he was pulled off would make for good television in this worked angle. But unfortunately that green lit idea turned red on impact. What's worse is despite the overwhelming shock and confusion that paralyzed the audience and other wrestlers at the event, the promotion made sure the three-way match Stu was involved in concluded like it was supposed to, with another wrestler in the bout covering the motionless Stu for a three count.