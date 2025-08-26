Reports: WWE Officially Severs Ties With KnokX Pro Following Raja Jackson Incident

WWE has reportedly confirmed that its severed ties with KnokX Pro Wrestling, previously designated a WWE ID School, after Saturday night's incident involving Raja Jackson. Following KnokX Pro quietly removing WWE ID branding from its social media banners, it was believed that WWE had severed ties with the wrestling school ran by Reno Anoa'i and Rikishi. PWInsider has since reported that WWE sources had confirmed that to be the case, and Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez also noted that he had been told the affiliation had been pulled.

On Saturday night, KnokX Pro held a show that saw a run-in from Jackson, who then proceeded to stiffly slam Syko Stu and deliver several unprotected punches to his face, all while he was unresponsive. Stu was taken to the hospital and LAPD has confirmed its investigating what was originally reported as an attempted murder, with police filing the incident as a felony battery, and the case being assigned to detectives. Stu's family has confirmed that he is stable and recovering, and have set up a GoFundMe campaign in the time since the incident.

KnokX Pro had addressed the incident, condemning Jackon's actions, in a statement to social media. Jackson's father, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, condemned his son's actions but also laid blame with the promotion for involving him in the angle.