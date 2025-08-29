California Indie Promotion Says It Booked Raja Jackson For Appearance

Pro wrestling is a wild place. But the actions of Raja Jackson almost attempting to murder Syko Stu in the ring, is on a whole new level. What's worse? Teases were made that the son of former UFC Heavyweight and wrestler Quinton "Rampage" Jackson might be booked for an in-ring appearance sooner than anticipated, which could be problematic beyond repair.

Thirteen hours ago, Danger! Pro Wrestling, an independent promotion based out of San Diego, California, posted on its Instagram page that it was going to schedule the notorious wrestler for future appearances, despite the criminally pending scene he made at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event last Saturday. In the post, the promotion wrote, "IN A BOLD move, Indy pro wrestling company @dangerdangerpro BOOKS now-infamous son of @rampagejackson #RAJA Jackson for upcoming appearance at their event...Stay tuned for opponent announcement, and date! All dates currently listed on our eventbrite!!"

In a counter report made today by Fightful Select, the controversial decision to have Jackson back within the industry is viewed as a publicity stunt. The publication stated from its analysis on the situation, "The rumors of Raja Jackson being booked by another indie are a publicity stunt. He's not booked by them and that's the furthest from his priority right now."

All this comes fresh off the heels of Jackson and Stu's scheduled confrontation last weekend, where the planned scenario was for Jackson to do a run-in as part of a worked spot. But instead of sticking to the script, Jackson took it up multiple notches not only connecting a stiff slam on Stu that left him unresponsive, but throwing what seemed like endless and unnecessary punches to the unconscious star. As of this past Monday, the LAPD, who are investigating this incident, completed a felony battery report, though no arrests have been made as of this report. Days after the attack, Stu's brother provided some rather hopeful news that his brother is conscious and had some recollection of the events that transpired. Meanwhile, Stu's wife launched a GoFundMe campaign, that so far, has raised $207,503 for the military veteran.