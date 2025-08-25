KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy No Longer Listed As WWE ID School After Jackson Incident

Despite two major events occurring this weekend, the talk of the pro wrestling world has centered on Raja Jackson and an incident that saw the son of MMA star Quentin "Rampage" Jackson legitimately attack wrestler Syko Stu during an angle at a KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy event on Saturday. At the moment, Stu remains in stable, but critical, care according to his brother, and it's believed the incident is being investigated by the LAPD, opening up potential legal issues for Jackson. It's also led some to wonder what it means for KnokX, which is owned by Rikishi, and has been an official WWE ID school since the WWE ID program was launched late last year.

While neither WWE nor KnokX have publicly made a comment, it appears a decision has been made quickly, and quietly. Taking to X Monday afternoon, Bodyslam's Cory Hays posted a photo from WWE's website showing that KnokX was no longer listed alongside Reality of Wrestling, Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center, and the Nightmare Academy as WWE ID schools. F4WON's Bryan Alvarez would later confirm that the relationship between the two sides has ended, with Alvarez insinuating the decision was made on WWE's end.

KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy is no longer listed under the WWE ID schools pic.twitter.com/rSK4eQyVuR — Cory (@Cory_Hays407) August 25, 2025

At the moment, it is unclear if KnokX will face any other consequences for the incident alongside Jackson. A video recorded by Jackson on the website Kick featured a wrestler informing Jackson that he could give Stu a "receipt" after a backstage altercation between Jackson and Stu before the show saw Stu throw a beer can at Jackson. Stu apologized to Jackson soon after and an angle between the two was agreed upon, but further video showed Jackson declaring he would get even with Stu, leading to the incident.