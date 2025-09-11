AEW's Jeff Jarrett Comments On Recent Incident Involving Raja Jackson & Syko Stu

Last month, Raja Jackson (son of former UFC star Rampage Jackson) violently attacked independent wrestler Syko Stu (real name Stuart Smith) in the ring at a live event for California promotion KnokX Pro. Jackson allegedly attacked Smith after Smith hit him with a can earlier in the evening, and video of that interaction was posted to social media. Smith reportedly apologized, but Jackson may have been told by others backstage that he could get a "receipt" by hitting Smith in the ring that evening. Smith was hospitalized and eventually released, while the wrestling world is still reacting to the shocking footage.

Speaking on "My World" shortly after the incident, AEW's Jeff Jarrett shared his belief that the blame should be placed on the "lack of leadership" at the show. Additionally, though he believed Jackson bears responsibility for his actions, Jarrett also stated that he didn't think the MMA fighter meant to knock Smith out, which co-host Conrad Thompson took great issue with.

A week later, Jarrett clarified his stance during the podcast's following episode, stating that he'd since learned more about the context surrounding the attack. By then, it had become clear to Jarrett that Jackson was fully responsible for what took place, but alcohol may have factored into the confrontation.

"The guy took liberties and you just can't cover that up," Jarrett said. "No matter if he's a wrestler or not a wrestler, drunk or not drunk, whatever it may be."

According to Jarrett, at some point in the future, Smith and Jackson should talk things through if they both want to move on. He acknowledged that those types of interactions aren't common in today's world, though, and stated that the only ones who will truly stand to benefit if the situation goes to court are the lawyers.