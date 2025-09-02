Ric Flair Comments On Raja Jackson Incident, Reveals Who He's Had To Punch In The Ring

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is the latest wrestling legend to weigh in on the Raja Jackson incident involving Syko Stu at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event that left Stu, a military veteran, hospitalized, and led to WWE severing ties with the wrestling school that was formerly part of their WWE ID program. Flair spoke with "The Escapist" on Tuesday and offered his thoughts.

He said he is close to Rampage Jackson, who he tried calling, and said that he could somewhat understand someone losing their temper in the moment.

"But not to that extent," Flair told the outlet. "A receipt here or there keeps everybody straight. But not to that extent."

Flair said that he wasn't sure how anyone could defend Jackson's actions, but said it's hard to know the extent of what happened unless you were actually there. "The Nature Boy" told "The Escapist" he had never lost his cool in the ring, but he did defend himself.

"I've had to punch some guys back like Vader, just because he was always trying to rough me up," Flair said. "But I've only had to punch a few guys. One punch and then everybody calms down, smooth it over."

Stu, who has since been released from the hospital, was left unresponsive after Jackson got into the ring and slammed him before delivering numerous shoot strikes to his head and face. Before the alleged assault, Jackson was live streaming on KICK, and apparently, when Stu saw the cameras, he hit Jackson with a beer can, attempting to entice a future angle. Jackson was upset by the hit, but accepted Stu's apology. Jackson was allegedly told he could get a "receipt" on Stu in the ring, which led to the graphic, now-viral incident. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made.