AEW's Jim Ross Comments On Indie Wrestling Incident Involving Raja Jackson

The pro wrestling world was shocked weeks ago by a brutal attack on indie wrestler Syko Stu by MMA fighter Raja Jackson, during a Knokx Pro Wrestling event. Since then, everyone in the industry has shared who they think is to blame as well as some of the talent involved in the show, like AJ Mana.

In an episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross weighed in on the matter and shared his experience working with Raja's father, 'Rampage' Jackson. "It's regretful, it really is. No place in the business for [that] kinda s**t," Ross said. "Ramapge's kid just better hope that, health-wise, the guy that he beat up in an impromptu adlib situation gets his s**t together."

When recalling his own experience with 'Rampage' Jackson, JR noted that the UFC veteran is a nice guy who is level-headed. "Just because he's got a name like 'Rampage,' doesn't mean that he's out of control. Good fighter, back in his day, but he got put in a very tough situation," he added, before addressing 'Rampage' Jackson's claims that he would still have his son's back. "He's right, he's got to have his son's back, but how far do you take that kinda thinking?" Ultimately, Ross just wished Stu good health and expressed his hope to see the indie wrestler come out on the other side.

'Rampage' Jackson has continued to ask for more investigation to be done into the incident, and admitted that his son should never have been in the ring. Additionally, he slammed Stu for drinking backstage and worsening the situation, corroborating Mana's claims about alcohol being involved backstage at KPW.

