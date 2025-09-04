Ex-UFC Star Rampage Jackson Wants Others Investigated For Son Raja's Attack On Syko Stu

Rampage Jackson has come to the defence of his son, Raja Jackson, and asked the police to investigate Syko Stu and the other wrestlers at the event where the shocking incident happened.

Jackson, in his appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show," questioned why the rest of the wrestlers took so long to get to the ring and pull Raja off of Stu. He alleged that Stu has had issues with alcohol and has reportedly engaged in drunken behavior backstage.

"The police need to investigate that sh*t — why it took his friends so long to get in that fu**ing ring? He [Raja] should never even been there, but I'ma tell you this, it is gonna be the last time I talk about this sh*t — this ain't the first time Syko Stu's done some sh*t like this backstage. Mother***ker be drinking all the goddamn time and he plays it that, you know, 'Pro wrestling saved me from this PTSD' and stuff. Like, nobody wants to fire him. But AJ Mana told me every thing. This ain't the first time he done some drunken sh*t like this back in the backstage."

Jackson said he would be in his son's corner and asked the police to investigate Stu and his backstage incidents, as well as why the wrestlers did not get to the ring more quickly.

"I don't fu*k with my son right now, I'm still gonna keep it 100 and be loyal. The police need to investigate their sh*t. How many times Syko Stu has attacked somebody backstage and pi*sed people off being drunk and sh*t? Then you got to figure out what took so long from the pro wrestlers to get in that fu**ing ring and pull my son off of, and investigate that sh*t."

Latest reports have revealed that Syko Stu is in good spirits as he recovers from the shocking attack, and has been released from hospital.