Jacob Fatu Addresses Fans Who Don't Think He'll Beat Roman Reigns At WWE Backlash 2026

Jacob Fatu has rubbished the naysayers who feel that he can't beat Roman Reigns at WWE Backlash 2026.

Reigns defeated CM Punk to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42, and he will be defending the title for the first time since winning it at Backlash. Most believe that Reigns will emerge victorious and retain the title due to this being the first PLE after WrestleMania 42, and him having just won it. Fatu, though, disagrees and hit out at fans who have given him no hope, which he explained on "The Rich Eisen Show's" "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast.

"I mean, let's keep it 100. He just won it. This is the next PLE. So, I can understand why people think, 'Oh, he's not going to lose. It's just a match. He's going to fall in line.' No, that's a*s," he said. "So, y'all over here want to tap in? What y'all think? Y'all know the booking, huh? What y'all think? Oh, Roman Reigns first title offense against Jacob, there's no way Roman's losing it. Man, that's a*s. Of course, y'all going to be watching. Y'all gonna be tapped in. So everybody else complaining online about this and that — I bet you will definitely buy that ESPN, and I bet you going to be sitting there watching and enjoying the show and not saying a word during the match."

Fatu understands why there's skepticism about him usurping Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, he feels that "The Original Tribal Chief" hasn't faced someone like him before.

"Hey, well, check this out. There was no way Jacob was supposed to be here. There was no way Jacob was supposed to have be main event PLE against Roman Reigns right out of WrestleMania. But we're here, and keep it 100, like I said before, no man, they ain't never ran into nobody like me."

Fatu reiterated something he said to Cody Rhodes, asserting that none of the WWE stars has met anyone like him.