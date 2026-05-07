AEW's Will Ospreay Details Lingering Effects Of Neck Surgery, Recovery Process

AEW's Will Ospreay recently returned to action in NJPW to become the new NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions alongside his United Empire faction. Ospreay notably suffered a neck injury that threatened his career last year, and in an interview with Forbes, he looked back at his recovery process.

Ospreay admitted that his morale was up and down over the months he was recovering, but even now he's getting by and trying to adjust following surgery.

"This was the first surgery I've ever had, and it turned out to be one of the most major surgeries you could have," he noted, adding that he's had to adjust his wrestling style as a result of the surgery as well.

The former AEW International Champion explained that his range of motion has been affected by his surgery, and he specifically won't be doing something like a Shooting Star Press anymore because of the rotation his head would have to undergo. Ospreay then admitted that there were moments where he considered entirely stepping away from pro wrestling because of his injury.

"It was always a conversation, and I had great phone calls with my surgeon, Dr. Wallace, who deserves the biggest shoutout because he's given me a second chance at having a career doing this," he explained. "Ten years ago, this was the type of thing that medically disqualified you from wrestling. So the fact that medical science has come so far, man, I'm just grateful and so blessed."