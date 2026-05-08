Will Ospreay Lays Out Differences Between Working In NJPW & AEW

In addition to his status as a full-time AEW star, Will Ospreay has returned to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, recently winning the company's NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship alongside The Great O'Khan and Henare. Speaking to NJPW ahead of that match, Ospreay discussed some of the differences he's noticed between wrestling in the United States and Japan.

"Well, people can understand me when I speak now," Ospreay said with a laugh. "My Japanese was so-so at best. I always felt such a struggle to convey to the fans just how much NJPW meant to me, so the only way I could show it was through my matches."

It is fair to say that promo work has become a bigger part of Ospreay's presentation since he made the move to AEW, and he admitted that he finds communicating easier in his new home promotion. However, that's not the only change he's noted, as he also works more singles matches now than he did before.

"In Japan, it would be a long tour with a singles match in the end, and even though the damage can add up, that's when you can lean on your teammates," Ospreay continued. "Right now, it's a lot of singles matches every week."

Ospreay also touched on the working relationship between the two promotions, which has allowed him to pull double-duty to some extent. The wrestler honed in on the perception that NJPW has lost many of its top stars to AEW despite the relationship, and Ospreay shared his belief that more AEW stars should go on excursion to NJPW, especially with such a big roster.