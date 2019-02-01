Samoa Joe Vs. Nigel McGuiness Full Match, Final Card For NJPW New Beginnings USA Tonight, Impact/NFL

- In the video above, this week's Ring of Honor Throwback video is the classic championship bout from ROH Dragon Gate Invasion 2005 between Samoa Joe and then-ROH Pure Champion, Nigel McGuiness. The fifteen minute match would end in controversy, as the referee counted Samoa Joe's shoulder for a 3 count despite the fact that his foot was on the bottom rope.

- Below is the final card for tonight's New Japan New Beginnings America Tour at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina:

* Karl Fredericks vs. Clark Connors

* John Skyler and Colt Cabana vs. Shane Taylor and Lance Archer

* Tracer-X vs. Great-O-Kharn

* Johnathan Gresham & Jeff Cobb vs. Brody King & Marty Scurll

* Alex Coughlin vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Tracy Williams & David Finlay vs. Rocky Romero & Chuckie T

* Juice Robinson (c) vs. Trent Beretta for the IWGP United States Championship

See Also Two New Japan Stars Reportedly Leaving The Company Soon

- As seen below, Killer Kross, Impact Wrestling Vice President, Ed Nordholm, and a few NFL alumni enjoyed some relaxation as they played golf on the Bear's Best Las Vegas Golf Course. Impact's Twitter wrote, "Thank you to Linden King, Morlon Greenwood and everybody at @nflalv for an amazing day yesterday at Bear's Best Las Vegas Golf Course!"