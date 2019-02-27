- Tonight's WWE NXT episode saw WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley return to the black and yellow brand. They talked about coming back to NXT together and then said their journey has just begun as they want the titles to be the most sought after in WWE. They then confirmed that they will be defending the titles on RAW, SmackDown and NXT, warning the NXT women's division to step up. Above is video from the appearance.

- NXT General Manager William Regal has announced Bianca Belair vs. Io Shirai to air on NXT in two weeks. The winner will face NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler at the "Takeover: New York" event during WrestleMania 35 Weekend. This week's NXT main event saw Baszler defeat Mia Yim in a non-title match.

- This week's NXT episode also saw big men Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic brawl to a Double Count Out. Video from the match can be seen below. It looks like this feud is just getting started as Dijakovic tweeted that this is just the beginning, and Lee agreed. You can also see their tweets below:

This is only the beginning.



This is not over. pic.twitter.com/ggFxLVUV9A — Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) February 28, 2019