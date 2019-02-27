- Tonight's WWE NXT episode saw WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley return to the black and yellow brand. They talked about coming back to NXT together and then said their journey has just begun as they want the titles to be the most sought after in WWE. They then confirmed that they will be defending the titles on RAW, SmackDown and NXT, warning the NXT women's division to step up. Above is video from the appearance.
- NXT General Manager William Regal has announced Bianca Belair vs. Io Shirai to air on NXT in two weeks. The winner will face NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler at the "Takeover: New York" event during WrestleMania 35 Weekend. This week's NXT main event saw Baszler defeat Mia Yim in a non-title match.
- This week's NXT episode also saw big men Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic brawl to a Double Count Out. Video from the match can be seen below. It looks like this feud is just getting started as Dijakovic tweeted that this is just the beginning, and Lee agreed. You can also see their tweets below:
This is only the beginning.— Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) February 28, 2019
This is not over. pic.twitter.com/ggFxLVUV9A
Have a feeling this will escalate.... and I'm okay with that. #WWENXT https://t.co/F63E6rZFOy— Defiant Lee (@RealKeithLee) February 28, 2019
Oh.... I concur. https://t.co/9WOBReIcDM— Defiant Lee (@RealKeithLee) February 28, 2019
The meeting of two #MonSTARS. This is *just* getting started.#BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless https://t.co/IAxwH1nyCO— Defiant Lee (@RealKeithLee) February 28, 2019
That would....probably take a LOT of noise from the #WWEUniverse and/or #NXTUniverse. https://t.co/anXJSZ48kQ— Defiant Lee (@RealKeithLee) February 28, 2019
Opportunity is all that's required. But now....only one can take the next step.#MonSTARS #HyperAthletes #GameChangers https://t.co/sGy325X33U— Defiant Lee (@RealKeithLee) February 28, 2019