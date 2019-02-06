Sasha Banks Is Reportedly Not Cleared For In-Ring Competition

As previously noted, Sasha Banks missed this past weekend's WWE live events because she was reportedly not cleared for competition after her match against Ronda Rousey at WWE Royal Rumble.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that Sasha Banks is still not cleared for competition and she was not cleared prior to her tag team match on this past Monday's RAW. This likely explains why Nikki Cross & Alicia Fox attacked Banks & Bayley prior to the match, forcing Bayley to work the entire match alone while Banks was hurt in the corner.

See Also Backstage News On Plans For The Ronda Rousey Vs. Becky Lynch Match At WWE WrestleMania 35

Meltzer notes that the decision to even allow Banks near ringside is rare and was likely done so they could progress the storyline and advertise all six teams for the women's tag team Elimination Chamber match.

The extent of Banks' injury is unknown but WWE is confident that Banks will be ready to compete at WWE Elimination Chamber on February 17.