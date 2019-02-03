Update On Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, & Becky Lynch Missing This Weekend's WWE Live Events

As noted earlier today, Seth Rollins and Sasha Banks did not work this weekend's RAW live events despite being advertised for the shows that took place.

According to Postwrestling.com, Rollins is actually dealing with an issue that began prior to his current angle starting with Brock Lesnar this past Monday. He will reportedly not be performing at live events for the foreseeable future and is expected to miss RAW this Monday in order to recover. Post Wrestling notes that he will be doing non-physical promos for the next month of WWE television.

Sasha Banks was apparently not cleared to compete after her match with Ronda Rousey at last Sunday's Royal Rumble, but the expectation is that she will be cleared for Monday's Raw.

The report also states that AJ Styles was dinged up recently, but should be cleared by Tuesday for WWE SmackDown.

See Also Kevin Owens Wrestles Current WWE NXT Superstar For The First Time In Over Four Years

Becky Lynch was also absent from live events this weekend in an effort to further sell her knee injury. Despite Lynch wearing a knee brace in public, the injury is indeed all part of a storyline playing out on SmackDown. Lynch is expected to be at RAW tomorrow night for her confrontation with Stephanie McMahon. The report added that the superstar clearances are internal estimates and subject to change if any complications occur.

Source: Postwrestling.com