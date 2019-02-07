- Above is the latest episode of WWE Then & Now, featuring Seth Rollins talking about how he went from blond hair streaks in WWE NXT to being The Kingslayer on RAW.

See Also Seth Rollins Gets Heat From Fans On Twitter After Defending Leaked Jokes From Comedian Louis CK

- As noted, last night's NXT episode saw Drew Gulak defeat Eric Bugenhagen by submission. Bugenhagen, who is on his way to becoming a top fan favorite in the company, spoke with Sarah Schreiber in the video below.

"Well I had the adrenaline flowing through me, the stakes were high, and I look at it the same way as when I was frontman of a band in high school," Bugenhagen said. "It's all or nothing. You go out there, you got your 6 strong, you got your microphone in front of you, and it's time to rock! I brought that intensity right into the ring."

Bugenhagen was asked how he plans to become successful in WWE. He said, "Well, I'm going to stick with the same game plan I've been doing my entire life. The same game plan that made me a folkstyle freestyle Greco Roman state champion. The same game plan that I took to the University of Wisconsin, where I was an All American, and the same game plan I utilized to get right here in WWE. Nothing's going to change... I'm going to keep the intensity, I'm going to keep the adrenaline, and the euphoria's going to stay as high as the sky."

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion The Miz will host Nickelodeon's "Crashletes" show this week. The episode airs on Friday at 7pm ET. WWE's announcement noted that the show features "the craziest, funniest and most outrageous sports bloopers, blunders and absurdities."

The A-Lister tweeted the following on the gig: