- As seen in the video above, Xavier Woods' Up, Up, Down, Down YouTube channel used WWE 2K19 to simulate how the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match at this Sunday's PPV may possibly unfold. Their simulation concludes with A.J. Styles locking in the calf crusher on WWE Champion Daniel Bryan for a victory by submission.

- The cast of Total Divas was spotted filming a birthday party for Natalya's mother in Florida yesterday. Carmella, Charly Caruso, Titus O'Neill, Naomi and various members of the cast were seen in attendance. Below is an exchange between Titus & Nattie after the party concluded:

- It seems as though Seth Rollins' relationship with Sarah Alesandrelli has come to an end. Alesandrelli took to Twitter to announce the break up and established that the former couple is ending things on a positive note. Alesandrelli wrote, "We have ended our journey together, Seth Rollins & I. We have nothing but mutual respect & love for one another. More than anything what we have taken from one another will guide us on our journey in life. H're's to living life & happiness. All the best my dear ?? #VibrateHigh" You can see her post and a few pictures from their time together below: