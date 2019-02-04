Seth Rollins WWE RAW Update, WWE Sending Title To New England Patriots, Destructive Chokeslams

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring the most destructive chokeslams. On last week's RAW, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin double chokeslammed Braun Strowman on steel steps.

- As noted, according to Post Wrestling, Seth Rollins is dealing with an issue that began prior to his current angle with his WrestleMania 35 opponent, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. He will reportedly not be performing at live events for the foreseeable future, and is expected to be doing non-physical promos for the next month of WWE television. PWInsider provided an update that Rollins will be at tonight's taping and was in Portland over the weekend. Last week's RAW finished with Rollins on the receiving end of six F-5s from Lesnar.

- As per tradition of any major sports team winning a championship, WWE will be sending this year's Super Bowl winners, the New England Patriots, a WWE Championship with custom side plates. Triple H posted a photo of the title and wrote, "In a record-tying sixth Super Bowl victory, the Patriots gave 'Everything We Got.' Congratulations to Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and the entire Pats' organization on making history. Time to celebrate!"