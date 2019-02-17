Yesterday we asked who would come out victorious in the Women's Tag Elimination Chamber at tonight's PPV. Most of you are going with Bayley and Sasha Banks, since they are the most popular team and would be a good way to tie up their story that has been a mess with WWE's start and stop booking. Second was Nia Jax and Tamina with the thought of getting the most heat, they would be the team to go with. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville took the bronze in the comments.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

GG:

"I was hoping for Mandy and Sonya but seeing that they will start the match, it seems unlikely. Nia and Tamina will probably dominate the match and even enter the chamber last but I'll go with Banks and Bayley since they have been as a tag team for a while and they're still considered among Raw's most credible female performers."

Get the F Out:

"Still rooting for the Jumping Bomb Angels to be a last minute entry and win the titles!"

Michael DeSorbo:

"Sasha and Bayley have to win or both were buried in that ridiculous on/off again feud all of 2018 for no reason at all."

