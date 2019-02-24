Yesterday we asked which of the current crop of champions in WWE / NXT / NXT UK was at the top of your list. In a fairly easy win, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan was at the head of the pack thanks to his current heel run. Following him was WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, despite his lack of appearances he still has the "feel" of a champion when he does show up. Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, and Velveteen Dream all each received a handful of votes, as well.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

SinDelle Morte:

"Hmm. I like Lesnar as champ. Really digging new Daniel Bryan as well. But I love Truth and The Revival too. The Usos stand alone. Pretty happy with most of the champs, actually, for once. Waiting for Usos v. Revival."

Derrieri of Purity:

"The New Daniel Bryan is the best champion right now. His wrestling ability has always been solid, his crazy environmental promos are entertaining, and having Rowan with him is reminiscent of HBK and Diesel."

Max Badness:

"Daniel Bryan's shown a whole new aspect of his character and it's much better than his last heel run - great character and very entertaining. As always, delivers good matches. For me, the fact that he's in the ring at all gives everything he does a bit of a bonus feel to it."

throwbackattack:

"There's a lot to like in that list of champions but for me and right now it is Velveteen Dream. This guy is a star. He's got everything you need in WWE that people love: Charisma, a unique look, and is great in the ring. He also can cut a solid promo. It's only a matter of time, as long as he is allowed to stay as he is now, before he makes it big in WWE."

tuckarundo:

"I gotta go with 'The New' Daniel Bryan. The way he's taken some of the traits of his real life personality and beliefs, and turned them into an annoying heel is impressive. Especially considering he was one of the biggest babyfaces in recent memory."

