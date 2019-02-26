- WWE posted this video of Karl Anderson sharing a "too sweet" moment with his mother at the weekend WWE live event in Columbia, South Carolina. Weekend events saw Anderson and Luke Gallows defeat SAnitY in tag team matches.

- WWE stock was down 0.45% today, closing at $84.69 per share. Today's high was $85.09 and the low was $83.57.

- Triple H and Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter today to praise Roman Reigns following his WWE return on last night's RAW, and the appearance on ABC's Good Morning America.

Stephanie tweeted a response to a link to the USA Today coverage of Reigns' return and wrote, "Last night on #RAW @WWERomanReigns announced his leukemia is in remission! He was filled with gratitude for everyone who sent him Love and Support, and vowed to use his platform to help others. The #BigDog certainly has a Big Heart. #Inspiration #BelieveInTheFight"

Stephanie also responded to a tweet from Good Morning America host Robin Roberts and thanked her for giving Reigns a platform on the show earlier today. For those who missed it, you can find our recap of that appearance at this link. Stephanie wrote to Roberts, "Thank you @RobinRoberts for giving @WWERomanReigns the platform to share his story. Life is all about Love, Gratitude, and helping others; thank you for being such an important voice to remind us of that important truth."

Triple H also tweeted a clip from the GMA appearance and called Reigns a hero. He wrote, "A fighter. Leader. Inspiration. Hero. #TheBigDog"

You can see their full tweets below:

