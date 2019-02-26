Roman Reigns joined Good Morning America today following his announcement on RAW last night that his leukemia is in remission.

During the interview, which you can watch in the video above, Roman talked about addressing the fans and how nervous he was getting back in front of the camera and crowd.

"I just knew in my head that this journey is not going to be complete until I can step foot back in that ring and I get to address my fans," Roman stated. "They were just so gentle with me and just so gracious. They just sent so much love. I just wanted everyone to know"

Reigns discussed being a role model for kids, calling them resilient through the hospital visits he's done as a wrestler. In the eleven years since his diagnosis, his stressed how important family is for him. His mom was in the audience at RAW last night cheering him on, as well as The Rock's mom, Ata Johnson. Reigns praised his mom, while also discussing how worried she's been.

"They (my family) have been my rock," Roman continued. "I think that is the most important thing, that support system that surrounds you. Sometimes it is our families that suffer the most. We're just in it and we're trying to overcome and move onto the next day and continue to progress. They are the ones worrying to death. My mom, bless her heart, she's the biggest worrywart in the world."

As we previously reported, Roman will be featured in Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's latest film, Hobbs and Shaw. He talked about filming in Hawaii and how dedicated Johnson is.

"The experience was phenomenal," Reigns admitted. "To be able to hang out with Dwayne and see him in his element, and the type of genuine person that he is... he's infectious. He can magnetize you, you want to be around him, you want to hang out with him because he's such a nice person. So it was great."

On October 22nd, Reigns relinquished the Universal Title, revealing that he was dealing with another battle with leukemia. It was unknown when he would be making his return to the ring until last night. There has been speculation that he will be competing in a match at Fastlane, teaming with his old Shield partners Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. The PPV will be held inside the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on March 10th.

Roman ended the video saying that he wanted to spread awareness against cancer.

"Every night that I'm able to step in that ring, it is a symbol of hope, a symbol of awareness," Roman said. "We're not just going to talk about it. We are in the process of creating funds and foundations to help. We want to make people aware but we also want to roll our sleeves up, get our hands dirty and make some moves."