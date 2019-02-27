- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. The show saw NXT UK Tag Team Champions Zack Gibson and James Drake retain their titles for the first time, defeating Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in the main event. Also, Tyler Bate defeated Jack Gallagher and WALTER defeated Kassius Ohno.

- WWE stock was down 1.19% today, closing at $83.67 per share. Today's high was $84.98 and the low was $83.24.

- We noted before how Kevin Owens tweeted WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin after last night's SmackDown main event, which saw Owens use a Stone Cold Stunner to pin WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in a tag team match with Kofi Kingston against Bryan and Rowan. Owens told Austin that he finally figured the Stunner out.

Last night's tweet to Austin came after Austin previously knocked Owens' Stunner in 2017 and 2018 when it was used in other matches. As seen below, Austin re-tweeted a video of his Stunner with Owens' Stunner today and wrote, "Highly effective. When executed properly the results are complete devastation."