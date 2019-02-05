Tama Tonga Reveals Which WWE Talents He'd Be Interested In Having Join The Bullet Club

Over the last few months, there has been a mass exodus from the Bullet Club as many of the ELITE members are trying their hands at their own promotion: AEW. That has presumably left some openings within the Bullet Club and Tama Tonga speculated on which Superstars could help fill those voids.

"There's a lot of talent, especially ones making a splash," Tonga told Wrestling Inc. on today's episode of The WINCLY. "Guys are wanting to leave certain companies… The Revival – those guys have piqued an interest. Those guys are great workers and I always watch their stuff…

"There's a lot of indie promotions we look at, especially in Australia and England. But that's pretty much under wraps for now."

Tonga coincidentally brought up The Revival right after news of them requesting their release became public. Tonga speculated as to why some wrestlers are wanting to leave WWE.

"I think the market is a good time for guys to grab work elsewhere," stated Tonga. "You can get more eyes on you maybe… Guys are thinking there's maybe greener pastures out there.

"So, there's options. It makes wrestlers think, 'Hey, if I'm not being utilized here, then I can go out and be utilized somewhere else.'"

With the rise of AEW and other viable options such as New Japan, ROH and Impact, there is more than just WWE out there for wrestlers and wrestling fans.

"It's great. It's cool. Wasn't the 90s like that? The 90s was like that, so it's cool," said Tonga who also spoke about the fact that so many guys from the Bullet Club and NJPW have experienced success elsewhere.

"I think it speaks for, not only The Club, but New Japan. Guys that come from New Japan. It speaks high value for our company."

Speaking of former Bullet Club members, Tonga revealed if he still stays in contact with those guys who have headed over to WWE.

"I've sent messages to [AJ Styles and Finn Balor]," said Tonga. "I've sent messages to Karl, Doc Gallows. Those are our friends. Those are our brothers. We see what they're doing and we wish them well. Always love there."

When asked if he would ever welcome back those guys into the Bullet Club if they wanted to return, Tonga didn't mince words.

"Oh yeah, in a heartbeat," Tonga replied. "Those are our brothers, of course. They left on good terms with us. We're brothers."

See Also Matt Jackson Reveals How Much They Made On Bullet Club Merchandise, Cody On Being Hesitant Joining

With Styles, Balor and the Good Brothers in WWE, there are all the ingredients in place for a Bullet Club faction to come together. But that hasn't happened and Tonga speculated as to why.

"I don't know," said Tonga. "They tried a couple of times with The Club thing. Did it go over well? I wasn't paying attention at that time.

"Maybe they don't wanna go back to something that was done before, especially somewhere else. From my understanding, WWE likes to do things on their own."

The Bullet Club will be hosting a Bullet Club Block Party in New Jersey this April. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

You can listen to the full audio from Tama Tonga's exclusive WINCLY interview in the embedded player below. In it he goes into more detail about the Bullet Club Block Party, his relationship with KUSHIDA, the launch of AEW and more. You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here. Get the latest episodes of the WINCLY every Tuesday - Thursday by subscribing to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.