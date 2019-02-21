Recently on The Taz Show, former WWE Superstar Taz shared some WrestleMania insights. Specifically, Taz talked about how far in advance WWE prepares angles for WrestleMania and when talent are advised of WrestleMania plans. Also, Taz talked about whether it is time for a women's match to close the show at WrestleMania.

According to Taz, WWE creative starts to plan WrestleMania angles and matches six to eight months in advance of the event.

"[WWE] start doing their storylines, story arcs, for where things are going to peak at 'Mania very early," Taz explained. "That happens very early. A lot of times, from what I understood from when I was there - now, things could have changed a little - but six to eight months out of WrestleMania, more towards the eight months because it takes time to build certain talents to where you need them or the angle to where you need them."

Apparently, most WWE talent are not informed of their WrestleMania creative plans till about three to five weeks out. With that said, a trusted performer like The Undertaker is consulted far in advance.

"[WWE] don't share it until, like, it is really close to [WrestleMania] before they tell you guys, the audience. They don't. Most of the time, they don't unless it's like a top, top talent that they really trust and has been with them a long time and drawn a lot of money for them. Then, they will tell them." Taz said, "it depends on what level of talent you're talking about. There [are] a lot of wrestlers, as you guys know, that wrestle on WrestleMania, so if you are whatever, during his complete prime, on top... Undertaker, he knew. He knew way before you, the audience. But if you were a midcard wrestler that was doing really well or an opening match wrestler or earlier card wrestler, you didn't find out a lot of times until maybe once the angle started to be pushed on TV and then, the audience would figure it out. So that could be three, four, or five weeks [in advance], give or take. There's no firm answer on it."

In Taz's view, the RAW Women's Championship match should close the show at WrestleMania, but only if Becky Lynch goes over.

"I think it's refreshing," Taz acknowledged. "I think it would be great. I think that Becky can carry Ronda through a good match. I think they've both got enough steam on the match on social media. And Ronda Rousey is obviously a big enough star. Especially, putting the title on Becky would be gold. If you're going to have Ronda go over, then no. Don't close the show with it. It would be a great moment to have right there in the big stadium in [New] Jersey, there, to have Becky standing there in the middle of the ring, or hanging on the ropes, or whatever, and holding that championship in the air to a fallen Ronda Rousey. I think that would be tremendous and I think they should end it with that match."

