WWE Legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Instagram earlier today to announce a surprise appearance at a local screening of Fighting With My Family in Atlanta, Georgia tonight. Rocky's appearance in the city is occurring just two days before WWE RAW is scheduled to air from Atlanta.

Rock is seen walking around a muddy horse stable as he proceeds to say, "Happy Saturday to you guys. I'm here on this beautiful Saturday just hanging out with the horses here in the beautiful and gorgeous state of Georgia. As you guys know, we opened up Fighting With My Family, our indie film, this weekend to really rave critical reviews and audience scores. I just want to say thank you, and a way to show my gratitude, I was going to pop in to a theater and surprise the audience. And I've been keeping it a secret but I was like, well, you know what? I'm not going to say where I'm going to pop in to. I'm just going to say - well, maybe Kevin Hart will tell you."

Rocky would then turn the camera on a short, heavyset horse and ask, "Kevin, where am I going to pop in to? Atlantic Station Theaters!" Rock imitated. "Thank you, Kevin. Well, I didn't say where I was going to pop in to, so, I'll see you guys tonight. Get ready for the surprise, Fighting With My Family. Thanks, Kevin! Gosh, he's getting big, huh? Proud of that boy."

As previously noted, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter earlier this week to announce that The Rock's cousin, Roman Reigns, will be appearing on Monday's WWE RAW from Atlanta to address his battle with leukemia. No further details regarding Reigns' visit to RAW have been confirmed by WWE.

On the same night, a 70th birthday party for the two-time WWE Hall of Famer and sixteen-time World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair will be taking place. No specific names other than Flair have been confirmed, however, WWE has been advertising for returning legends to drop in for the party.

You can watch Rocky's full Instagram video below: