- As noted, Big Show is celebrating his 47th birthday today. WWE posted this video looking at Show's 7 world title victories to celebrate the big day.

- WWE filed to trademark the "Halftime Heat" name back on Thursday, January 31.

- The Rock took to Instagram today and revealed that his liquor brand is getting close to launch. Rock has been working on his own brand of tequila for years.

Rock wrote, "After years of development and working with the best partners in the spirits business - we're one step closer to delivering my passion and mana for the world to enjoy. This one's for you. Let's have a drink. #tequila #comingsoon #cheers"

You can see his full post below: