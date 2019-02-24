As previously noted, The Rock took to his Instagram account yesterday afternoon to announce a surprise appearance he had planned for a screening of Fighting With My Family in Atlanta. Fighting With My Family, the biopic documenting the life of WWE superstar Paige, has received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike since being released to the public earlier this month.

As seen above, in a video from the surprise appearance, Rocky stood alongside his mother as he spoke with local Atlanta news station 11 Alive about the wide release of Fighting With My Family, a film he had a large part in producing.

When asked about his journey to stardom and the challenge of competing with others, Rocky responded with, "That's how you kind of get in trouble with identity issues, where you start to compare yourself to other people and you start to look at what they had. You wish you had it. And then a lot of times, for me personally...you start to think, 'I want what they have.' And then you start this compare and contrast thing, and it's a recipe for failure. So, I went through that phase and just trying to figure out who I was for a very, very long time. And it took me a while just to get comfortable with who I was and just being myself.

"I don't compete with anybody anymore. I compete with myself," Rocky continued. "Like, I like to say that. It's a constant, like, looking in the mirror, taking inventory, making sure that all the boxes are checked, and that I'm doing the right things. Also too, as you get older, because I'm twenty-eight now," he joked with a chuckle. "As you get a little older, you are open quicker to the things you have to change."

Rocky would also grant one fan's birthday wish and sing her the "Happy Birthday" song, as seen in one of the tweets below.

Although it could just be a coincidence, as Rocky is currently filming Jumanji 2 in Atlanta, his appearance at the movie's screening took place less than 48 hours before WWE RAW is set to air live from Atlanta. You can see the full tweets below:

