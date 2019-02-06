The Undertaker Removes Affiliation To WWE Over Social Media

Legendary WWE Superstar, The Undertaker has removed references to WWE on his social media accounts and, in their place, he's provided a web address to begin accepting booking dates.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer mentioned how the main matches at WrestleMania 35 this April did not include The Undertaker but were subject to adjustment. Meltzer also admitted on Wrestling Observer Radio this morning that he's a bit surprised by 'Taker's decision to begin promoting his gimmick outside of the WWE and make public appearances.

There's been speculation and uncertainty about The Undertaker's future for years now. The impression among the pro wrestling community after WrestleMania 33 in 2017 was that 'Taker's match with Roman Reigns would be his very last, as he left his hat and robe behind in the ring. Prior to that WrestleMania 33 bout, The Undertaker expressed his fear of becoming a parody of himself.

"They say fighters can grow old in one fight, so hopefully this isn't that fight," Taker said before his match with Reigns. "Dealing with the numerous injuries that I work around, I'm not prepared physically as well as I could. That's kind of the big issue, just making sure there's always enough gas in the tank. One of my biggest fears is kind of becoming a parody of myself. They happen to buy a ticket to see Undertaker wrestle, they should get the best Undertaker I can give them. You always wonder when you walk into the dressing room, 'oh, here comes the old guy again.' Yeah, just an old guy who's not afraid to put a size 15 [shoe] up your ass if you get out of line."

Source: F4WOnline