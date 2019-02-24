Tonight at the AAW Wrestling's Art of War event in Chicago, the Young Bucks interrupted the headlining match between the Lucha Bros, LAX, and AR Fox & Myron Reed. The Bucks ultimately helped LAX win the AAW Tag Team Titles from The Lucha Bros.

It was also officially announced tonight during Art of War, that the Young Bucks and the Lucha Bros will be having a match against one another at AEW's Double Or Nothing.

This isn't the first time that The Young Bucks invaded an indie wrestling event. Upon many shows they have crashed lately, they invaded a Defy Wrestling event earlier this month called Come Hell or High Water. During that show, they shook hands with The Lucha Bros and asked them to join AEW.

AEW will present Double or Nothing on May 25th from the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Tickets are sold out but the event will be available to stream via FITE.

Below is a tweet from AAW about Matt and Nick Jackson's appearance:

Below is a fan video of the invasion happening: