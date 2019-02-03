Title Match Confirmed For WWE RAW, TJ Perkins On Why He's Not On The Main Roster, Samoa Joe Tips

- In the above video, Samoa Joe shares his essential tips for gamers and traveling. Joe shares valuable tips on transferring your system safely week after week and how to easily fit and pack all your equipment.

- As we previously reported, WWE Intercontinental Bobby Lashley will face Finn Balor on Monday's RAW. WWE has confirmed that the bout will be for Lashley's Intercontinental title.

Here's the updated lineup for Monday's RAW:

* Kurt Angle will address his future with WWE.

* Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Nikki Cross and Alicia Fox (Qualifier for Tag Team Elimination Chamber Match)

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley (with Lio Rush) vs. Finn Balor (Title Match)

* Jeff Jarrett (with Road Dogg) vs. Elias

- 205 Live's TJ Perkins shared on his Instagram his thoughts about his future on the main roster. Perkins captioned his photo, "I don't need a rocket strapped to my back...I'm just asking that no one clips my wings."

When someone commented on the photo, "He should be added to the main roster already," Perkins replied, "I don't shake enough hands or promote enough fake positivity for that...I just like having fun doing what I do, and being ACTUALLY positive and helping ppl."