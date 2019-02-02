WWE Hall Of Famer To Wrestle On This Monday's WWE RAW

WWE announced WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett (with Road Dogg in his corner) will go up against Elias on this Monday's RAW.

This past week on RAW, Jarrett and Road Dogg interrupted Elias while he attempted to sing for the WWE Universe. Elias would eventually bash both men with guitars, standing tall at the end of the segment.

As noted, Jarrett has signed a new deal with WWE to work behind-the-scenes as a producer and will also be appearing as an on-camera talent. Jarrett returned to WWE TV as a surprise entrant in this year's 30-man Royal Rumble match.

Here's the updated lineup for Monday's RAW:

* Kurt Angle will address his future with WWE.

* Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Nikki Cross and Alicia Fox (Qualifier for Tag Team Elimination Chamber Match)

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley (with Lio Rush) vs. Finn Balor (Non-Title Match)

* Jeff Jarrett (with Road Dogg) vs. Elias