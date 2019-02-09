- As seen in the video above, Dasha Fuentes and Kofi Kingston were guests on Up, Up, Down, Down earlier this week and they took part in another I Just Love Kicks segment. Watch as Dasha and Kofi un-box the new, Dragon Ball Z & Adidas combination, Shenron sneakers.

- WWE's Charly Caruso and Tammy Sytch will be signing autographs tomorrow at the Wrestling Universe store in Queens, NY at 12 PM ET.

- Tommaso Ciampa took to Twitter earlier today to reflect on his fourteen year journey in the professional wrestling business. Ciampa wrote, "My career began 14 years ago in Lowell, MA with Chaotic Wrestling. Today, I return to the city where it all began as The Champ. I would tell you that "dreams come true" but the truth is 99% of you are far too lazy to actually achieve your dreams. #NXTLowell" You can read the full tweet below: