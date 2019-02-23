- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring thrilling top-rope reversals. The group included Big Show catching Rey Mysterio to hit a samoan drop, and Randy Orton connecting with an RKO on AJ Styles as he attempted to springboard into the ring.

- Nikki Bella won "Best Actress in a Reality Series" on Total Bellas at last night's Women's Image Network Awards. As noted, The Bellas Twins are reportedly moving away from E!'s Total Divas to focus more on their spin-off show.


- As noted, yesterday a surprise 70th birthday party was thrown in Atlanta, Georgia for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, featuring a guest list including: Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, Evander Holyfield, Jeff Hardy, Dennis Rodman, and others. Chris Jericho and Triple H were also in attendance and snapped a photo together at the party. In the caption Jericho wrote, "Awesome hang [with] this cat last night! #InternetBlowsUp"

Awesome hang w this cat last night! #internetblowsup

