- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring thrilling top-rope reversals. The group included Big Show catching Rey Mysterio to hit a samoan drop, and Randy Orton connecting with an RKO on AJ Styles as he attempted to springboard into the ring.

- Nikki Bella won "Best Actress in a Reality Series" on Total Bellas at last night's Women's Image Network Awards. As noted, The Bellas Twins are reportedly moving away from E!'s Total Divas to focus more on their spin-off show.

So incredibly proud of my sister for winning best reality star @TheWINAwards she stands for strength, unity, empowerment and hard work! It's not easy to showcase your life and have zero filters. Honored to have her as my role model and sister! To our Fearless Queen! ??B pic.twitter.com/PFIrk7fgGN — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 23, 2019

- As noted, yesterday a surprise 70th birthday party was thrown in Atlanta, Georgia for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, featuring a guest list including: Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, Evander Holyfield, Jeff Hardy, Dennis Rodman, and others. Chris Jericho and Triple H were also in attendance and snapped a photo together at the party. In the caption Jericho wrote, "Awesome hang [with] this cat last night! #InternetBlowsUp"