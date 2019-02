- Above is the 25th episode of the "#DaMandyzDonutz" YouTube series with Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, which is uploaded to Rose's personal channel. This episode features a review of the cronuts from Coco and the Director in Charlotte, North Carolina. For those who don't follow the series, below is the 24th episode, featuring a review of the beignets from Cafe Du Monde in New Orleans.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Kevin Owens is right for accepting his position as Kofi Kingston's replacement for the WWE Fastlane match against WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. As of this writing, 71% voted, "No. Kofi has worked 11 years for this opportunity, and he did absolutely nothing to lose it." The rest went with, "Yes. Although Kingston is deserving, it would be ludicrous for Owens to turn down such an amazing opportunity."

- It looks like tonight's WWE NXT TV episode may feature the surprise appearance by WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley at the recent NXT tapings.

As seen below, Triple H took to Twitter today and shared a photo with Banks and Bayley from the tapings. He wrote, "You can always return home... @SashaBanksWWE @ItsBayleyWWE #History #Proud #GameChangers #WeAreNXT"

You can see Triple H's full tweet below: