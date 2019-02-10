As previously noted, "The Perfect 10," Tye Dillinger made his in-ring return at last night's SmackDown house show in Dekalb, IL. Dillinger has been out of action since suffering a hand injury at a SmackDown live event in Macon, Georgia on October 29, 2018. He underwent a successful surgery on his hand and has been slated to return to WWE television for weeks now.

In the photos below, Dillinger included a couple of captions that accompany pictures of his return, one reading, "Do it for you," and the other says, "#ResurrectionOfPerfection." His hair, once a ponytail with faded sides, is now cut down in to a short hair mohawk. You can see the full Instagram posts below:

As noted, WWE is planning on Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Sin Cara, & Fandango to make their returns to the company in the coming months.