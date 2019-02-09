WWE's "The Perfect 10", Tye Dillinger has announced over Twitter that he will be making his in-ring return tonight.

Dillinger suffered a hand injury at a SmackDown live event in Macon, Georgia on October 29, 2018. As we previously reported, Dillinger underwent successful hand surgery for the injury and has been expected to return to action for some time now.

Dillinger's tweet reads, "Hey hey!! Yes I still wrestle! I actually start back tonight....Thrilled." You can see the full passage below:

Hey hey!!



Yes I still wrestle! I actually start back tonight....



Thrilled. — Ronnie Arneill (@perfec10n) February 9, 2019

As noted, WWE is planning on several Superstar returning in the next few weeks & months - Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Sin Cara, & Fandango are all slated to make their returns to the company.



