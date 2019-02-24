On February 14, Starrcast, LLC applied to trademark the term "Dead Man Talking," according to PWInsider.

As noted, Undertaker signed on to appear at Starrcast II in Las Vegas during AEW Double or Nothing weekend in May, so this trademark most likely is connected to him. It should be noted there is no direct link between working for AEW and appearing at the Starrcast convention.

The description of the trademark does mention podcasts, but it could just simply be for this upcoming appearance. Starrcast founder, Conrad Thompson, spoke with Sports Illustrated earlier this month and noted Undertaker would be a standalone experience at the convention.

"The Undertaker experience is its own standalone experience at Starrcast," Thompson said. "We are so proud to bring The Undertaker experience to fans this Memorial Day weekend at Starrcast II."

Earlier this week, it was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio Taker's appearance was a "big deal" to Vince McMahon as he's under the impression Starrcast is connected to AEW. As of a few days ago, Taker still wasn't in the plans for this year's WrestleMania.

Starrcast II will be taking place in Las Vegas from May 23-26 and tickets are now available.