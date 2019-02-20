It is not unusual that the worlds of pop culture and pro wrestling come together for some special events. From Shane Strickland appearing in the "New World Order" video for the Flatbush Zombies, to Offset, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin paying tribute to two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair with their hit single "Ric Flair Drip", this alliance has somewhat become the norm.

Latin star and big WWE fan Bad Bunny, who has been backstage at previous WrestleManias and also featured Flair in the music video for "Chambea", had some help announcing a third show in Puerto Rico.

As seen in the video above at the 0:28 mark, The Undertaker appeared in a promo to help announce the show. Wearing a hooded sweatshirt with sunglasses, it is interesting to note that Undertaker only refers to himself in the video as "The Deadman."

"Yo Bad Bunny, it's The Deadman," Taker said. "I think you need to do that third show for Puerto Rico."

Earlier this month, The Undertaker removed references to WWE on social media and is accepting booking dates. He will be making an appearance at Starrcast II during Double or Nothing weekend in Las Vegas in late May, which is independent of All Elite Wrestling.

This is not the first time that Taker crossed over to the world of music. Last June, Undertaker showed up unexpectedly to a Post Malone concert in Austin, Texas. He would smash a guitar on stage with the beerbongs & bentleys artist, then chokeslam him in a backstage segment that played on the screens in the venue, as seen below.

Axel M. contributed to this article.